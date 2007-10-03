The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

071002_CtecIMG_1932.jpg Mitsubishi showed off Sonic the Hedgehog on this enormous 140 inch LED Resolia TV at CEATEC in Japan. How big is 140? That's like 11 and a half feet — aka HUGE. There's a booth companion there for handy comparison. Shame they choose the human kissing Sonic game to show off, because that's one of many things I wouldn't want to see at 140 inches.

Sonic at 140 Inches [Gizmodo Japan]

