Mitsubishi showed off Sonic the Hedgehog on this enormous 140 inch LED Resolia TV at CEATEC in Japan. How big is 140? That's like 11 and a half feet — aka HUGE. There's a booth companion there for handy comparison. Shame they choose the human kissing Sonic game to show off, because that's one of many things I wouldn't want to see at 140 inches.
Hit the jump for a clip of the TV.
Sonic at 140 Inches [Gizmodo Japan]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink