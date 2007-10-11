Sonic, Mario, Dreams and Mii

If you thought that a fat Italian plumber outrunning Sonic the Hedgehog was pretty implausible, imagine my lazy arse doing it. Sega has announced Mii integration in the upcoming Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, allowing you to use your Mii to compete against gaming legends, finally allowing me to live out my fantasy of stabbing Wario in the face with an epee, though the lack of a full-contact co-ed wrestling event leaves another unfulfilled.
Along with the Mii integration, Sega has also confirmed four Dream events to be included in the game on top of the extensive lineup of real Olympic events. These take place in colorful, game-inspired stages laced with power-ups and special moves, appeasing the Mario and Sonic purists out there. There's a Dream Race on the Sandhill Race Course, Dream Platform Diving which sounds a bit like Pilot Wings skydiving, Dream Fencing on jungle beach, and Dream Table Tennis in a 'sci-fi wonderland'. Hit the jump for more details while I go tweak my Mii in preparation.
Mii functionality and Dream events confirmed for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games has not only a massive line-up of real-life Olympic events, but SEGA can today proudly confirm that their much anticipated title also has a unique series of exclusive "Dream Events" to add to the mix. The Dream Events - which are both single and multiplayer - are based in colourful game-like universes that include objects and power-ups that will either improve a players game, or bring their opponent down.
The four Dream events featured are: Dream Race (Sandhill Race Course) - Get on your marks for this intense power-up filled race course, made for either one player, or as many as four. Dream Platform (Tropical Reef Diving Area - 10,000M Diving) - More like skydiving, soar through hoops and perform aerial tricks while avoiding obstacles and opponents to reach the finish line first. Dream Fencing (Duel Wharf Fencing Beach) - With unique special attacks for each character, this jungle-inspired world offers the ultimate duel. Dream Table Tennis (Speed Rally Table Tennis Stadium) - A sci-fi wonderland, this magical table tennis extravaganza offers a special ability for each character - so move fast!
Mario & Sonic At the Olympic Games also offers Wii users the ultimate gaming fantasy - the opportunity to play against their favourite Mario or Sonic character. Thanks to the unique interactive Mii features, players can bring their own Mii into the game as a playable character and compete as themselves in any of the Olympic or Dream events.
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games will be in-stores across Europe on November 23, 2007 for Wii, and Q1 2008 for the Nintendo DS.
