Sonic, Mario, Dreams and Mii

If you thought that a fat Italian plumber outrunning Sonic the Hedgehog was pretty implausible, imagine my lazy arse doing it. Sega has announced Mii integration in the upcoming Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, allowing you to use your Mii to compete against gaming legends, finally allowing me to live out my fantasy of stabbing Wario in the face with an epee, though the lack of a full-contact co-ed wrestling event leaves another unfulfilled.

Along with the Mii integration, Sega has also confirmed four Dream events to be included in the game on top of the extensive lineup of real Olympic events. These take place in colorful, game-inspired stages laced with power-ups and special moves, appeasing the Mario and Sonic purists out there. There's a Dream Race on the Sandhill Race Course, Dream Platform Diving which sounds a bit like Pilot Wings skydiving, Dream Fencing on jungle beach, and Dream Table Tennis in a 'sci-fi wonderland'. Hit the jump for more details while I go tweak my Mii in preparation.