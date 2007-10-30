Sonic-o'-lantern

The glowing orb speaks of itself. Let's hear what its creator —___—__-_ - has to say:

i gotta say, seeing mario, zelda, master chief, toadstool, amaterasu from okami and others' likeness carved into big orange vegetables, I had to make a pumpkin creation with sonic's mug on it, mind you this is the sonic of old side scrolling style, not the abhoration of new school iterations, anyhow, thanks for making me excited about halloween again

That's what we do, make people Halloween kurazy. This isn't nearly as scary as the thought of Sonic losing to Mario in that Wii Olympics game. Thanks for the delightful pumpkin! We hope the folks at UK:R totally steal this amazing Sonic related non-news.