The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Goes Trademark Crazy

broadcasting_engine.jpgSony Computer Entertainment went a bit nutty recently at the US Patent and Trademark Office, with its European division registering new trademarks for unannounced software under the names Ember, SkyBlue, Carriage Return, Race Day, and Strings Attached. These registrants coincide with a number of products already released or announced, including PlayStation Network and PlayStation Eye games Snakeball, Operation Creature Feature, Super Rub'A'Dub and Super Stardust. Unfortunately, the descriptions of the goods and services for each, including helpful hints like "computer games apparatus adapted for use with an external display screen or monitor" don't hint at what these products may be.

The company's Japanese division also recently added a new trademark, known as the Broadcasting Engine, the logo of which can be seen above. The trademark info hints less at a software release, instead covering hardware bases on cellular phones, computer mice, video cameras, dvd players, video game machines, set-top boxes and vending machines. This is intermixed with multiple mentions of downloadable media, like music, movies, television programs and video games.

The Broadcasting Engine may be the name of the technology that powers the PlayStation Network Sir Howard Stringer was referring to recently in an interview that took place in Moscow. He spoke of Sony's plans to integrate the PlayStation Network throughout its consumer product line, connecting PlayStation 3s and PSPs to Bravia televisions and Sony Ericsson phones.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles