Sony Hasn't Forgotten About Poland

scee_poland.jpgWelcome, Polish PlayStation contingent! SCEE has announced today the formation of Sony Computer Entertainment Polska Sp. z.o.o., an attempt to cater the PlayStation business to the "rapidly growing Polish market." As of April 1, 2008, it will be official, giving Polish PlayStation fans a more complete Polish experience with a Polish PlayStation Store and more games localised in the Polish language. Remember the name Marcin Ziobrowski, because he'll be our go-to-guy for all things PlayStation and Polish.

As a person of Polish descent, I can definitely say I'm exactly 25% more excited about this news than I would normally be upon hearing of a new wholly owned SCEE subsidiary. NieÅºle!

