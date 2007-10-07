Sony Offers Free God of War MP3

Playstation Underground members were given a special treat with this week's newsletter. With the arrival (or imminent arrival. I still haven't gotten mine...) of the God of War: Chains of Olympus demo disc, Sony decided to offer gamers a little bonus in the form of a downloadable MP3. So, if you have a hankering to hear the epic music from the demo's "Battle of Attica" click the link below and be transported to the mythic world of Kratos and his monster massacring badassery (yes, I just made that up).

Download "Battle of Attica"