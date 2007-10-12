The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Paid $US 32.6 Million For Motorstorm Studio

filesmotor.jpgTo acquire Motorstorm developer Evolution and their Pursuit Force subsidiary BigBig, Sony forked over Â£16 million, which translates to a little over $32 million. So is that a lot of money? Considering the importance of Motorstorm in the first year of the PS3 platform and the dollars Sony has sunk into the game's marketing and combo distribution, it makes little sense not to buy the studio before the Motorstorm 2 media frenzy begins and keep the expenses and profits a little more in-house.

But if we have any corporate buyout specialists who'd like to run some numbers and post them in the comments, please, by all means. Until then, we'll get back to drooling on our laptops and coming up with catchy headline words like, "Moneystorm". Evolution Set Sony Back Â£16 million [nextgen]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles