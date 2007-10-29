The latest round of financial results for Sony didn't paint the games unit in the warmest, prettiest light. Next time around, though, it might be even worse. Sony announced today that they've doubled the projected losses for the games unit for the financial year (ending in March), the original estimate of a loss of Â¥50 billion chucked out and replaced with an estimated loss of Â¥100 billion. No reason was given for the rewrite, but the Â¥126 billion they lost during the first half of the financial year probably had something to do with it. Sony upbeat on electronics, sees larger game loss [Reuters]
Sony Predicts Games Unit Losses Will Double
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink