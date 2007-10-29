Sony Predicts Games Unit Losses Will Double

The latest round of financial results for Sony didn't paint the games unit in the warmest, prettiest light. Next time around, though, it might be even worse. Sony announced today that they've doubled the projected losses for the games unit for the financial year (ending in March), the original estimate of a loss of Â¥50 billion chucked out and replaced with an estimated loss of Â¥100 billion. No reason was given for the rewrite, but the Â¥126 billion they lost during the first half of the financial year probably had something to do with it. Sony upbeat on electronics, sees larger game loss [Reuters]