Sony Release Official PSP Theme Creator

Sony have released a PC program which lets you design and edit your own, user-created PSP themes. Icons, backgrounds, the works. It's free, it's in English, it's a small download and, best of all, it's in English. As you can see, all you need to do is substitute the existing icons with your own, and you're good to go. Only thing left unanswered now is just why you'd want to change the theme. Who doesn't love cookies? PSP Theme Creation Utility [Sony Japan, via PSP Fanboy]