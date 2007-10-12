Sony Show Off EyeCreate For PS3

When the PlayStation Eye was first announced, we were told it was going to come bundled with something called the EyeCreate video editing suite. And that was about the last we heard of it. Until today! Sony have posted three videos to their PlayStation blog, aimed at showing off the kind of things EyeCreate can do. The accompanying text says it allows you to this:

With EyeCreate you can capture darn near anything and make your own personalised videos... You can also add all sorts of cool effects, record your own sounds and export your video to the XMB. Some of the coolest features include the time-lapse capturing and the stop-motion functionality. If you want to show off your videos, you can drop your creation on a memory stick or USB drive and share it with other PS3 users.

The accompanying videos (rest at the link), however, only show some time-lapse videos to a crummy drum & bass soundtrack. Oh, one last thing before you go: it'll also be available as a free download from October 23.

EyeCreate in Action [PlayStation.Blog]