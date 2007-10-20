Sony Sinks Â£1m Into Rachet & Clank Euro Commercials

Sony's problem with the PS3 isn't the architecture or the price point, not when it comes to capturing the consumer lust. It's that none of their titles have captured the excitement of the mass public yet (Motostorm is great, but I don't think it's reached the necessary threshold). We're guessing that's why Sony is putting Â£1m strictly into advertising Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction on Saturday night European television. Sony explains:

One of the strongest aspects of Ratchet and Clank, has to be the quality of the visuals, and we wanted to showcase this in the TV ad, meaning it'll be made up entirely of actual gameplay footage.

So will R&C Tools capture the hearts of the consumer public? I'm not sure. But it's most certainly one of the most beautiful games I've ever laid eyes on, with a graphical style and platforming experience that has no parallel in the "next gen" marketplace today. Here's hoping it moves a few units, because people should be playing it. Seriously, for their own good. Sony pumps Â£1m into Ratchet TV campaign [mcv]