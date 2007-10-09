Sony Will Continue To Update BC For 60, 80GB PS3 Owners

I'm getting as sick of it as you, so this is the last backwards compatibility post. I promise. So let's end the whole sorry mess on a high note! For anyone who already owns a 60GB unit, know that Sony haven't forgotten about you. SCEE's Nick Sharples has told us that for the millions of consumers who already own a PS3, they'll continue to work on backwards-compatibility updates:

The current PS3 system software and future updates will continue to support backwards compatibility for the current 60GB and 80GB models.

Good news for existing owners! Also, I wonder why he mentioned 80GB. Sharples works for SCEE, which has never seen an 80GB model. Unless he knows something we don't.