The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony's "Create A Folk" Contest Winner Revealed

winningartnot425.jpgYou may remember a few weeks ago we announced Sony's contest for players to create a Folk for the upcoming Folklore. Well, the big winner has been announced and her name is Lisa (no last name given) and her creation, Quasarilli, will be available for download in an expansion pack soon after the game is released. For her efforts, Lisa will be receiving a free copy of Folklore and a limited edition art book. Congratulations, Lisa!

[via PS3 Fanboy]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles