Sony's "Create A Folk" Contest Winner Revealed

You may remember a few weeks ago we announced Sony's contest for players to create a Folk for the upcoming Folklore. Well, the big winner has been announced and her name is Lisa (no last name given) and her creation, Quasarilli, will be available for download in an expansion pack soon after the game is released. For her efforts, Lisa will be receiving a free copy of Folklore and a limited edition art book. Congratulations, Lisa!

[via PS3 Fanboy]