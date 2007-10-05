Sony's New... POP?

Spotted at the Royal Show in Perth, Western Australia. May not boast the PlayStation Portable's clean lines or shiny surface, but it does GAME. Oh, and it RADIOS, too. No idea why a simple LCD game needs the
PSP's POP's full array of dazzling multimedia capabilities on display, but it must be some... racer? Is it a racer, or a shooter? Whatever. I bet it's awesome.
[thanks Scotto!]
