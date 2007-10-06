The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

spaceace.jpgWhere Dragon's Lair walks, Space Ace is never far behind. The sci-fi follow-up to Don Bluth's classic animated dungeon romp is following in it's more popular older brother's footsteps, as Digital Leisure announces Space Ace PC HD, due out this fall. The game features an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix, making the beautiful Kimberly just that much more adorable.

"Don Bluth's animation just pops in Space Ace HD" says David Foster, President of Digital Leisure. "It's fantastic that today's computers allow gamers to enjoy full high definition products. There are details in the animation that I didn't know existed before seeing the game in such high definition. The colours are incredibly vivid and the surround sound mix will have you looking over your shoulder!"

As with their Dragon's Lair HD release, Blu-ray and HD DVD versions will be hitting stores sometime next year.

Digital Leisure announces release of Space Ace in HD

GORMLEY, Ontario, Canada (October 4, 2007) — For the first time ever you can experience the stunning classical animation of Space Ace in true High Definition. This release of Don Bluth's legendary animated arcade game features video transferred directly from the original film source, delivering the sharpest images and most vibrant colours ever - even better than the original laser disc release.

The follow-up to last year's release of Dragon's Lair PC HD, Space Ace PC HD also comes with a completely new five channel surround sound audio mix. The original audio has been cleaned and remastered to eliminate any impure background audio then analyzed to determine the best placement to immerse the players in the action. With the striking visuals and remarkable 5.1 surround sound audio, Space Ace HD offers fans an experience well beyond the arcade.

In Space Ace you play the heroic Ace who must stop the evil Commander Borf from taking over the Earth! Borf plans to reduce all of humankind to infants and take over the planet. Only two people have the courage and strength to stop Borf and save Earth: the beautiful Kimberly and the heroic Ace. But as they approach Borf's stronghold, Ace is hit by the Infanto Ray, changing him into a child, and Kimberly is kidnapped by the evil madman! The fate of Earth is in your hands!

Space Ace HD PC will be available this fall at many fine game retailers as well as at www.digitalleisure.com. Look for Blu-ray and HD DVD releases of Space Ace in 2008.

Digital Leisure is a leading publisher of interactive video based titles. The company acquires and re-masters existing video-intensive titles that would benefit from the superior video and audio quality of DVD and HD.

