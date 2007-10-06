Space Ace In HD

Where Dragon's Lair walks, Space Ace is never far behind. The sci-fi follow-up to Don Bluth's classic animated dungeon romp is following in it's more popular older brother's footsteps, as Digital Leisure announces Space Ace PC HD, due out this fall. The game features an all-new 5.1 surround sound mix, making the beautiful Kimberly just that much more adorable.

"Don Bluth's animation just pops in Space Ace HD" says David Foster, President of Digital Leisure. "It's fantastic that today's computers allow gamers to enjoy full high definition products. There are details in the animation that I didn't know existed before seeing the game in such high definition. The colours are incredibly vivid and the surround sound mix will have you looking over your shoulder!"

As with their Dragon's Lair HD release, Blu-ray and HD DVD versions will be hitting stores sometime next year.