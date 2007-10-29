Space Invaders Wall Art

Is your home decor missing something? That Space Invaders feel, perhaps? Mine's not (woodblock prints of Lu Xun lord over my desk, thankyouverymuch), but if I had a spare wall and a spare $US 45 and didn't already have tons of stuff on my walls that would clash horribly on a number of levels, well - it's a pretty clever (and removable!) use of empty wall space. blik Invader [via bits bytes pixels & sprites]