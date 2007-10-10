Spider-Man 3 PSP Finally Released

Personally I had assumed they had just scrapped the PSP version of Spider-Man 3 considering the critical beating its console cousins took at the hands of nearly every reviewer imaginable, but apparently Activision has some sort of "no platform left behind" philosophy, as they've just announced it's imminent arrival on retail store shelves, where it will most likely spend the remainder of its days save for a few unsuspecting parents hunting for Christmas gifts and people confusing it for Spider-Man: Friend or Foe. The PSP version does feature an exclusive Conquest Mode that adds a time element to missions, but conversely subtracts an analogue stick, adding a frustrating element to the missions. It has been a few months now though, so maybe they took some time to polish it up? Could this be the ultimate version of Spider-Man 3? Nope.

ACTIVISION LAUNCHES SPIDER-MAN 3â„¢ FOR THE PSPÂ® (PLAYSTATIONÂ® PORTABLE) SYSTEM ONTO RETAIL SHELVES NATIONWIDE

Santa Monica, CA - October 9, 2007 - Fans of Marvel's Spider-Man can now unleash the power of the Black Suit while on the go with the release of Activision, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: ATVI) Spider-Man 3â„¢ for the PSPÂ® (PlayStationÂ®Portable) system. Set in the first fully-streaming Spider-Man environment for the PSP system, the game gives players the freedom to choose their own gameplay experience as they master Spider-Man's unique and powerful skill-sets and abilities while also experiencing his darker, more mysterious persona, Black-Suited Spider-Man, through multiple movie-based and original storylines.

In Spider-Man 3 for the PSP system, players must draw upon Spider-Man's unique combat and powerful, upgradeable moves to protect the citizens of Manhattan by defeating arch-rivals from the blockbuster film as well as classic Marvel villains during missions and epic boss battles. In the PSP system exclusive Conquest Mode, missions must be completed by dawn, and if successful, players will be rewarded generously with Hero Points, which allow them to upgrade and customise their Spider-Man skills.

Spider-Man 3 for the PSP system is available at retail stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $39.99 and has been rated "T" (Teen - Animated Blood, Mild Language, Violence) by the ESRB.