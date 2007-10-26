Spider-Man Visits London HMV

Man, the HMV at Oxford Street in London is going to be jumping this weekend! Not only do they get Ubisoft's Jade Raymond showing off Assassin's Creed on Saturday, but now Spider-Man himself is going to be showing up tomorrow to personally sign copies of Spider-Man: Friend or Foe. This is truly a big deal of course, because as the webhead is busy scrawling out his name for you people (To Dave, My Biggest Fan. Love, Peter P Spider-Man), god knows how many innocents are being mugged, raped, and murdered on the streets of New York City. Like my uncle always used to say, with great power comes great opportunities to travel abroad and write your name on stuff. The only drawback to the whole event? Having to actually buy a copy of Spider-Man: Friend or Foe.

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN TO HOST VIDEO GAME SIGNING AT LOCAL HMV World Famous Super Hero To Appear and Sign Copies of Spider-ManTM: Friend or Foe on Friday, 26 October, 2007 London, U.K. - October 25, 2007 - In support of his newest video game adventure, Marvel's legendary web-slinger will appear to meet fans and sign copies of Activision Inc.'s Spider-Manâ„¢: Friend or Foe on Friday, 26 October, 2007 at the HMV London store, located at Oxford Street.

An all-new adventure where a defeated arch-enemy can become an invaluable ally, Spider-Man: Friend or Foe challenges players to defeat and then join forces with notorious movie foes from the Marvel Universe including Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Venom and Sandman, as well as others from the classic Spider-Man family of characters. In the game, players will embark on a global quest to overcome an evil threat, by controlling Spider-Man and one of many Super Hero or Super Villain sidekicks, as they master unique fighting moves and styles while switching between characters to execute team combos and defeat foes.

For the first time ever in a Spider-Man game, Spider-Man: Friend or Foe features a unique co-op mode in which a friend can join the game at any time and take control of Spider-Man's sidekick as they battle through the game side-by-side and replay favourite levels. As the gaming experience unravels, Spider-Man and his sidekicks unlock a variety of arenas and secret areas containing special tokens which allow players to revisit previously explored levels at any time as well as fortify their cache of collectables, power upgrades and mini-games. Gamers can also replay levels as Spider-Man's darker, more mysterious persona, Black-Suited Spider-Man, and experience a robust Versus mode, with multiple arenas, where players match up any two characters and battle it out to see who wins.