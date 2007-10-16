Madden Curse Strikes Again

It's beginning to get kind of spooky now. Madden 2008 cover boy Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans had to retire as quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a quadriceps strain, and it's too early to tell if he will be fit enough to play in next week's game against Houston. Not being a doctor, I looked up quadricep strain on InteliHeath.com, where I found this:

Most Grade I or Grade II strains begin to feel better within a few days. In most cases, symptoms are either totally gone, or very much improved, within 8 to 10 weeks. Symptoms of a Grade III strain may last until the torn muscle is repaired surgically.

A little more research suggested 10 days as a minimum for recovery, so at the very least Young will miss one game. Perhaps next year players will finally wise up and the Madden cover will just have a picture of a football on it, causing footballs everywhere to explode.

