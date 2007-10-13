Spyro Invades Wendy's Kid's Meals

Wendy's is a restaurant I hardly ever visit unless it is the only thing on a long stretch of highway in the middle of nowhere, but as soon as I read the press release regarding the new Spyro the Dragon toys in the fast food chain's Kid's Meals, I immediately hopped into the Faheymobile and set off on a grand adventure. The toys include the Sparx Flyer, Flapping Spyro, a Spyro Keychain, Spyro Checkers and Ruby Reveal, all released as part of a four week promotion for The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night for the Wii, DS, GBA, and PS2.

The bag even includes a $US 5 coupon off any version of the game at GameStop! I was so excited could barely contain myself as I pulled up to the drive-thru, ordering myself a chicken nugget kid's meal with a boyish giggle in my voice. Once money had changed hands I drove off, reaching into the bag to reveal...a stuffed giraffe. Okay, so maybe not all stores have the promotion yet, but they will, and I'll get sick of Wendy's food all over again!