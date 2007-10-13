Spyro Invades Wendy's Kid's Meals

Wendy's is a restaurant I hardly ever visit unless it is the only thing on a long stretch of highway in the middle of nowhere, but as soon as I read the press release regarding the new Spyro the Dragon toys in the fast food chain's Kid's Meals, I immediately hopped into the Faheymobile and set off on a grand adventure. The toys include the Sparx Flyer, Flapping Spyro, a Spyro Keychain, Spyro Checkers and Ruby Reveal, all released as part of a four week promotion for The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night for the Wii, DS, GBA, and PS2.
The bag even includes a $US 5 coupon off any version of the game at GameStop! I was so excited could barely contain myself as I pulled up to the drive-thru, ordering myself a chicken nugget kid's meal with a boyish giggle in my voice. Once money had changed hands I drove off, reaching into the bag to reveal...a stuffed giraffe. Okay, so maybe not all stores have the promotion yet, but they will, and I'll get sick of Wendy's food all over again!
Popular Sierra Entertainment Franchise Featured in Nationwide Kid's Meal Promotion LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, today announced a nationwide promotion with Wendy's, coinciding with the launch of The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night.
Beginning October 8, 2007, the four-week promotion features one of five Spyro premium items and a coupon with each purchase of a Wendy's Kids' Meal at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.
"Not only are we offering a variety of nutritious Kids' Meal options - from low-fat milk and yogurt to mandarin oranges and turkey sandwiches - we're focusing on promotional extensions that bring families together in entertaining, engaging ways," said Ana Hernandez, Wendy's diversity marketing director.
Featured premium item characters from the new video game include the Sparx Flyer, Flapping Spyro, a Spyro Keychain, Spyro Checkers and Ruby Reveal. The panel of each Kids' Meal bag also will feature a $5 off coupon from GameStop for any platform of The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night.
"The Spyro the Dragon franchise has reached families all over the world," said Al Simone, senior vice president of Global Marketing, Sierra Entertainment. "After millions and millions of video games sold, it's great to be able to extend the brand by offering fun toys and games to Wendy's customers."
The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night is the latest installment in the 20 million-unit-selling Spyro franchise and a continuation of the new The Legend of Spyro trilogy of video games. The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night is currently available for the PlayStation(R)2 computer entertainment system, Wii(TM), Game Boy(R) Advance, Nintendo DS(TM) and available in early November for mobile phones. The Legend of Spyro: The Eternal Night will carry an MSRP of $US39.99 for the PlayStation(R)2 system, $US49.99 Wii(R), $US29.99 Game Boy Advance and $US29.99 for Nintendo DS.
