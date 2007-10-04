Square Enix Branches Out to Yoga

Square Enix doesn't *just* do Final Fantasy re-makes and spin-offs. It also does Dragon Quest remakes and Kingdom Hearts spin-offs. And, erm, yoga games. Even though Konami has moved on from yoga to Pilates, Square Enix is offering DS de Hajimeru Tipness no Yoga, which was developed in connection with Japanese health club Tipness. Sadly, the in-game characters look decidedly normal. Frosted hair, leather capes and yoga posing could've really worked! Square Enix Yoga? [Game Watch Impress]