The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SSBB Gets Stage Builder, "Smash Friends"

various10_071029f.jpg Another Super Smash Bros. Brawl reveals another new cha— Hang on! Today's Smash Bros. DOJO!! update announces SSBB stage building. That's way better than some adding some a character from one of Nintendo's less popular games. The editor lets players pick the background pattern and pre-installed music. From the looks of it, the editor seems pretty straightforward and easy as the controls let you flip parts left to right, enlarge/shrink parts, zoom in/out, swap palettes and erase.

The stage editor is SD card compatible, and the stages can be sent via Friend Codes to your buddies that have been registered as a "Smash Friend." (Does that mean another code to register?) What's more, it's also possible to submit your stages to Nintendo (sounds like one a day). Then, Nintendo will select one from all those submitted and then send that to everyone's Wii, giving players a new stage every day! The site does say:

This is our ideal current plan. We still don't know the exact service period. And future tuning may result in changes to the spec.

Fingers crossed that any changes they make is for the better. Stage Builder [Smash Bros. DOJO!! Thanks to all who sent this in!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles