Star Trek: Conquest Trailer

I was left unsatisfied by Star Trek: Legacy, but I'm willing to give Bethesda another chance with Conquest. The mixture of MechCommander-style arcade action with turn-based strategy could be just the ticket. As to where this ticket will take us is yet to be determined.

  wizardfromoz @Aussie DjK

    Being left unsatisfied by Star Trek Legacy is an understatement. It was the worst game on 360 I owned in my collection. An extreme dissapointment from Bethesda. I wont be buying another game from them untill, I have had time to read feedback on their forums, Well after the game is released.

    

