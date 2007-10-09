Start Learning More About Tori-Emaki

Until yesterday, if you'd said "Tori-Emaki", I'd have said "yes?". Wouldn't have had a clue what it meant. Now I do, and wish I'd known more, and known more sooner. An upcoming PlayStation Store download... thing (it's not really a game), it basically amounts to a bunch of traditional Japanese landscape paintings scrolling past the screen. And all you do is control a flock of birds using your hands, the movements registered by the PlayStation Eye camera. Sounds pretty boring. But actually looks pretty great.
Tori-Emaki - Awesome PlayStation Eye-based interactive screenserver [TTP & NeoGAF]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink