Start Learning More About Tori-Emaki

Until yesterday, if you'd said "Tori-Emaki", I'd have said "yes?". Wouldn't have had a clue what it meant. Now I do, and wish I'd known more, and known more sooner. An upcoming PlayStation Store download... thing (it's not really a game), it basically amounts to a bunch of traditional Japanese landscape paintings scrolling past the screen. And all you do is control a flock of birds using your hands, the movements registered by the PlayStation Eye camera. Sounds pretty boring. But actually looks pretty great.

Tori-Emaki - Awesome PlayStation Eye-based interactive screenserver [TTP & NeoGAF]

