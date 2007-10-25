Stranglehold PS3 Finally Goes Gold

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

stranglehold_ps3_gold.jpgRemember Midway's Stranglehold? The PC and Xbox 360 versions of the shooter shipped over a month ago, but the PlayStation 3 edition—some might say the ultimate edition—has finally gone gold, due to ship out next week on October 29. PS3-only gamers can take comfort in the late arrival of the John Woo authorised Stranglehold with its included, full-length version of the Hong Kong cinema prequel, Hard Boiled, stuffed on the Collector's Edition Blu-ray disc. A regular version, sans Chow Yun Fat movie and 10 dollar collector's tax is also available. More proof that above average things come to those who wait.

