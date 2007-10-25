Remember Midway's Stranglehold? The PC and Xbox 360 versions of the shooter shipped over a month ago, but the PlayStation 3 edition—some might say the ultimate edition—has finally gone gold, due to ship out next week on October 29. PS3-only gamers can take comfort in the late arrival of the John Woo authorised Stranglehold with its included, full-length version of the Hong Kong cinema prequel, Hard Boiled, stuffed on the Collector's Edition Blu-ray disc. A regular version, sans Chow Yun Fat movie and 10 dollar collector's tax is also available. More proof that above average things come to those who wait.
Stranglehold PS3 Finally Goes Gold
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink