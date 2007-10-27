Stream Your PC Games

Okay, this is a little complicated, so bear with me. StreamMyGame is a plugin for your computer that allows you to play PC games one one computer on another computer over your home network. Say you have a PC capable of running BioShock, but you want to run it on your laptop in the living room while watching your soaps. Yes, you watch soaps. StreamMyGame encodes the gameplay into a video stream so you can view it as a movie on your lower end PC, while passing your keyboard and mouse commands back through the network to control the game. Since the game is converted into a video stream, it also allows you to record movies of your gameplay in MP4 format, sharing it with others on StreamMyGame.com or setting it to Slipknot music and uploading it to YouTube.
"We are embarking on a new paradigm in the gaming industry fuelled by advances in computer hardware, network speeds and the want of gamers to have more freedom," said Richard Faria CEO. "We network the power of their main PC so it can be used to play high end games on other PCs and laptops around the home. I believe the demand for high resolutions will drive the sales of high end PC hardware".
You know they're serious when they pull out the 'new paradigm'. If anything it's a neat little widgit to screw around with when you are bored. I currently use three different PCs throughout the day, and often find myself wishing I didn't have to move around as much. Sloth rocks.
Signing up for an account at the website is free, though premium accounts that allow for higher resolution video and such. The serive hopes to expand in 2008 to allow playing over broadband, and a Linux version is in the works that would theoretically allow you to play PC games over your Linux-installed PlayStation 3.
StreamMyGame launches Game Streaming - Broadband, Linux and PS3 to follow.
StreamMyGame.com is set to revolutionise the gaming industry. This free to join website provides its members with a free plugin that converts computer games into IPTV channels called Game Streams.
StreamMyGame enables games to be played remotely by converting a game's video and audio into a Game Stream and sending it over a home network to a laptop or second PC. The game can be played on the laptop without any lag and the laptop does not need to have the game installed.
StreamMyGame is compatible with both Windows XP and Vista, with all computer games based on Microsoft's DirectX8, DirectX9, DirectX10 including the latest games such as FIFA 08 and BioShock and OpenGL standards. Game Streams can be created with resolutions up to Super HDTV 3200 x 2400.
"We will release a Linux version in Q4 2007 which will enable PC games to be played on the PlayStation 3 and many other devices including DVD players, set top boxes, networked media devices and mobile phones," he said.
StreamMyGame will extend its services in Q1 2008 to enable games to be played remotely over broadband networks that have sufficient capacity such as Verizon's FiOS. Publishers will be able to use StreamMyGame to establish Pay-for-Play services.
StreamMyGame also offers its members the ability to record and broadcast gameplay and includes a free MP4 video player. "An easy solution to record your gameplay and upload it to the web has been demanded by gamers and StreamMyGame delivers that. Our YouTube ready MP4 format keeps file sizes low," said Joanna Softly, Marketing Manager, "and broadcasting games at LAN parties so everyone can watch the final from the comfort of their own PC makes so much more sense than crowding around one monitor".
You can try out StreamMyGame for free by simply registering at http://www.StreamMyGame.com/
