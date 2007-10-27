Stream Your PC Games

Okay, this is a little complicated, so bear with me. StreamMyGame is a plugin for your computer that allows you to play PC games one one computer on another computer over your home network. Say you have a PC capable of running BioShock, but you want to run it on your laptop in the living room while watching your soaps. Yes, you watch soaps. StreamMyGame encodes the gameplay into a video stream so you can view it as a movie on your lower end PC, while passing your keyboard and mouse commands back through the network to control the game. Since the game is converted into a video stream, it also allows you to record movies of your gameplay in MP4 format, sharing it with others on StreamMyGame.com or setting it to Slipknot music and uploading it to YouTube.

"We are embarking on a new paradigm in the gaming industry fuelled by advances in computer hardware, network speeds and the want of gamers to have more freedom," said Richard Faria CEO. "We network the power of their main PC so it can be used to play high end games on other PCs and laptops around the home. I believe the demand for high resolutions will drive the sales of high end PC hardware".

You know they're serious when they pull out the 'new paradigm'. If anything it's a neat little widgit to screw around with when you are bored. I currently use three different PCs throughout the day, and often find myself wishing I didn't have to move around as much. Sloth rocks.

Signing up for an account at the website is free, though premium accounts that allow for higher resolution video and such. The serive hopes to expand in 2008 to allow playing over broadband, and a Linux version is in the works that would theoretically allow you to play PC games over your Linux-installed PlayStation 3.