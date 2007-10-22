Street Fighter: The Later Years Part 5

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

We still can't quite believe how great this series is. Poignant Balrog jokes, a reversal in economic fortunes for Blanka, Guile on the decline... brilliant. On the subject, we're also looking into just how Chun-Li gets a little more irresistible with each passing episode.

Comments

  • Jimmie Guest

    Been watching these. Fkn brilliant stuff!

    0
  • Weresmurf @Weresmurf

    I seriously think they should release an uninterrupted version when all these are done. Then, approach the Comedy channel to show it, then take the piss out of further games like KoF as well.

    0
  • Carl Guest

    "Dont taze me bro"

    LOL Classic

    0

