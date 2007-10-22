Stupid Vest Will Hurt Stupid Gamers

Above, both "His" and "Hers" variants of TN Game's "3rd Space Vest". What's it do? Plug it into your PC and every time you get punched/kicked/shot/smacked/blown up in a game, the vest will replicate the blow to your real, human torso. In other words, while playing a game for fun, you'll incur real, physical pain. Having paid $US 170 for the "pleasure". Thanks, TN, but we'll pass on this one. TN Games Shop [via Giz]