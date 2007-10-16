The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sumea Interviews Tom Crago

sumea_01.jpgCrago's the current head of the Game Developers Association of Australia, the organisation that in 2005, took over from the Academy of Interactive Entertainment as host of the Australian Game Developers Conference.

The GDAA renamed the event to Game Connect: Asia Pacific, with the first such conference held last year. When I talked with the GDAA's previous president, Evelyn Richardson, at the final AGDC in '05, she made it clear that GC:AP would focus on expanding its presence beyond our continent, and garner support of publishers, rather than just developers.

This is just one topic Crago covers in his interview. He also discusses the implications of the fallout from the 40% rebate debacle, and comments on Phil Harrison of Sony's belief that local developers are slackers.

Sumea Interviews GDAA president Tom Crago [Sumea]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles