Sumea Interviews Tom Crago

Crago's the current head of the Game Developers Association of Australia, the organisation that in 2005, took over from the Academy of Interactive Entertainment as host of the Australian Game Developers Conference.

The GDAA renamed the event to Game Connect: Asia Pacific, with the first such conference held last year. When I talked with the GDAA's previous president, Evelyn Richardson, at the final AGDC in '05, she made it clear that GC:AP would focus on expanding its presence beyond our continent, and garner support of publishers, rather than just developers.

This is just one topic Crago covers in his interview. He also discusses the implications of the fallout from the 40% rebate debacle, and comments on Phil Harrison of Sony's belief that local developers are slackers.

Sumea Interviews GDAA president Tom Crago [Sumea]