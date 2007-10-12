The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Super Mario Galaxies Videos

Here are two SHORT but interesting clips from the upcoming Super Mario Galaxies. The first is a dramatic boss reveal. And the second gives us a quick look at wielding firepower through the Wiimote. It's the first time in a long time that simple Wii-mote gestures have looked fun to me at all. Maybe it's just the huge explosions finding their way into Mario sound design.

Super Mario gameplay [Gametrailers]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles