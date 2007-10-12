Super Mario Galaxies Videos

Here are two SHORT but interesting clips from the upcoming Super Mario Galaxies. The first is a dramatic boss reveal. And the second gives us a quick look at wielding firepower through the Wiimote. It's the first time in a long time that simple Wii-mote gestures have looked fun to me at all. Maybe it's just the huge explosions finding their way into Mario sound design.
Super Mario gameplay [Gametrailers]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink