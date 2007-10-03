The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Super Mario Galaxy JP Site Launch

smg_site_launch.jpgThe official Japanese website for Super Mario Galaxy has gone live, featuring enough streaming in-game video to clog up the Internet tubes. The game's prologue, featuring the umpteenth kidnapping of Princess Peach, stands out as the most cinematic Mario cutscene to date. There are plenty of other videos and details, but those looking to go in fresh should be wary of spoilers.

Thanks for the heads up, xenovis!

Super Mario Galaxy [Nintendo of Japan]

