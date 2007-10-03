Super Mario Galaxy JP Site Launch

The official Japanese website for Super Mario Galaxy has gone live, featuring enough streaming in-game video to clog up the Internet tubes. The game's prologue, featuring the umpteenth kidnapping of Princess Peach, stands out as the most cinematic Mario cutscene to date. There are plenty of other videos and details, but those looking to go in fresh should be wary of spoilers.

