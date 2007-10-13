The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Super Mario Galaxy Power Ups Revealed

boo_suit.jpgNintendo has uploaded a handful of brief videos for the upcoming Mario platformer Super Mario Galaxy to its Japanese web site as part of the latest Creator's Voice article. The series of interviews sees company president Satoru Iwata chat up game developers to learn more about new releases. In the new volume, the Super Mario Galaxy team discusses various aspects of the design process, revealing new info about the game's power ups. We've already seen Super Mario Galaxy's new Bee Suit—giving Mario a limited hover ability—and Boo Suit—it allows him to pass through grates and walls— but brand new power ups, including nods to classic powers and totally new ones have been quietly announced.

The tiny, fuzzy clips show off a pair of classic power ups, giving us Fire Mario, who tosses a fireball with a flick of the Wii-mote, and Rainbow Mario, who becomes indestructible upon touching a flashing star. Two totally new powers, the Spring Suit and Ice Suit breathe new life into the platformer.

The Spring Suit isn't white cotton formal clothing safe for pre-Labor Day wear, but an actual metal spring that surrounds the chubby plumber, causing him to bounce from head to toe. The Spring Suit also gives Mario a massive jumping boost for climbing to hard to reach places.

The Ice Suit is perfect for water levels, as it creates a frozen platform under Mario's feet, allowing him to walk on water. Just, don't call it the Jesus suit.

If you want to watch the clips, head on over the Creator's Voice page. And bring your patience.

Super Mario Galaxy Creator's Voice [Nintendo of Japan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles