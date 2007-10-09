Super Mario Galaxy Pre-Orderers Get Delightfully Shiny Coin

Pre-order bonuses? They're the air that I breathe. Give me a plastic or aluminium trinket that will further expand the pile of clutter in my house and watch me beam with delight. The latest thing to throw upon the pile of crap of non-necessities is the now-confirmed Super Mario Galaxy pre-order giveaway. Those who reserve the game at a participating retailer from now until November 11th will walk away with a limited-edition "silvery" Mario coin.

With copies of Super Mario Galaxy sure to be a rarity—so rare they're printing 5 million copies!—it would be a wise move to lay down a fiver on this one. Think of the fun you'll have staring at a coin until November 12th!