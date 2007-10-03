Super Mario Galaxy Screens
Comments
I do like the inclusion of our own little Australian slice of the game-related internet. Would be nice if we had a regular release date feature too. Often I hear stories of these games being released, only to find that they're sending the game to Australia via carrier pigeon and it wont be here for another 6 months.
Poor us.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Hello.....
Is anyone there?
Kotaku australia feels like a giant void.