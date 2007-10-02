Super Mario Shoes Now For Sale! Run!

The Run Athletics brand collaboration with Nintendo that resulted in a pair of very bold Super Mario Bros. themed sneakers has born fruit and they're now available for purchase. For the low, low price of $US 120 per pair, you not only get a fresh pair of bright white kicks, but you also score a unique shoe box emblazoned with the Mario "M" and a free limited edition t-shirt that celebrates the release. Only 400 pairs of the Nintendo Legacy shoes are available, so don't sleep on these if you want to be the first kind on your block to blind a friend with their brilliance.

Only sizes 8.5 to 13 need apply. If you get 'em, send us some pics.

Legacy X Nintendo 07 [Denim & Sole via High Snobiety]