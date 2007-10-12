Super Metroid Hits PAL Virtual Consoles

Oh boy! To celebrate the release of Metroid Prime 3 in Nintendo's lesser territories next week, Nintendo have gone ahead and put Super Metroid on the Virtual Console. I'd say that's fair compensation for the game's late release on PAL consoles, but then, we're getting Super Metroid late as well so... I won't. Ah well, it's here now, and for 800 points you can go see what all the fuss is about.