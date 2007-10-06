Super Paper Mario, The Movie Idea

The highly talented King of Kong director Seth Gordon wants to make the Super Paper Mario movie. I mean, no one's asking him to make it, but he wants to make it. The guy is totally ready. Anytime.

I'd love, really love, to adapt Super Paper Mario into a movie, a movie that would constantly switch from 2D to 3D. In five years, 3D cinema is going to be really big...(KoK) was screened for Nintendo, but I haven't had the chance to speak to anyone over there about it. But I definitely want to have that conversation.

Please, please please... make something inspired by the game into a movie. But don't put Mario on the big screen again. Especially in the case of SPM, it's just not meant to be and my heart can't take it. Thoughts?

