Super Smash Bros. Brawl Delayed To 2008 In US

George Harrison opened Nintendo's media event in San Francisco today with confirmation on the new release date for Super Smash Bros. Brawl, recently delayed for Japan. According to George, the new North American ship date for the Wii brawler is now February 10, 2008. George put a positive spin on the post holiday bump, simply saying the developers needed more time. I'll be playing it in just a few minutes, so expect first hands-on impressions soon.