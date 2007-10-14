Super Smash Bros. Brawl: Sonic vs Link

From the folks at 1Up comes this clip of SSBB featuring a battle between Link and the newly announced Sonic. The fight takes place on the StarFox level so we get to see some nice wormhole action as well as getting an explanation form the narrator about some of the weaponry and special moves. It's looking really good, it's just a shame that we are going to have to endure another four months of teases like this before the actual game comes out. Let's all just hold hands and pray it doesn't get pushed back again. Just don't finger my palm or I'll punch you.