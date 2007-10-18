Super Smash Bros. Wiimote Sideways Controls

Super Smash Bros. Brawl is compatible with four different types of controls: Wii Remote and Nunchuk, Classic Controller, GameCube Controller and Wii Remote turned on its side. Above is the button layout for the last option. It's pretty great that Nintendo is providing players with so many options. Though, I think I'm going to stick with the GC Controller thank-you-very-much. You?

