Super Smash Brothers. In the Park. Without Shirts.

Sure, a lot of this is hit or miss. And yeah, these kids' parents should really dress them properly. But! I did laugh more than once. Out loud, even.
Real SSBB [Go Nintendo via Wii Fanboy]
Sure, a lot of this is hit or miss. And yeah, these kids' parents should really dress them properly. But! I did laugh more than once. Out loud, even.
Real SSBB [Go Nintendo via Wii Fanboy]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink