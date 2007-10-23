Supreme Commander Heading To Single-Screened Consoles

Look, we know PC-to-console RTS ports are getting popular. But Supreme Commander? Really? Shit was pretty complex. That doesn't matter to creator Chris Taylor, though. Not at ALL. He's told Pro-G games that they're already working on a console port of the title, and that while they're not set on a system the 360 is looking the most likely destination (though a PS3 version is "not out of the question"). Wii owners, don't bother. Console version of Supreme Commander in development [Pro-G]