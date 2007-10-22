Heads up, today is our favourite Kotakuday, Ban Monday. We LOVE Ban Mondays! While our hot line is open to ban recommendations at all times, we turn up the ban sensitivity on the Ban Hammer for this special monday. Here's how it works: Send us the commenter page for anyone that should get the boot. If we agree (even slightly), we'll swing. And swing hard. Though! No ban gloating. Gloating leads to Ban Hammer backfire, which could cause you to get the boot. Tuesday we'll be back better, lighter, strong and faster. Know that today is a Surprise Ban Monday, so shhhhhhh. Don't tell the other commenters — especially, those you want gone.
