Sweet Releases: Activision, October

Consider this a new regular section of Kotaku Australia - a rundown of upcoming release dates for games, focusing on one or more publishers.

Tracking down Oz dates for games can be tricky, so hopefully with Sweet Releases we can keep you abreast of this precious info, as well as delays and the like. For the inaugural post we have Activision and its plans for October. Hit the jump for the compilation.

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground Due: 17 October 2007 Platforms: DS: $69.96, PS2: $79.95, Xbox 360: $109.95 Due: 31 October 2007 Platforms: PS3: $119.95, Wii: $99.65

Thrillville: Off the Rails Due: 17 October 2007 Platforms: PS2: $49.95, Xbox 360: $89.95, Wii: $89.95, DS: $49.95, PC: $49.95, PSP: $49.95