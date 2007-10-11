The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sweet Releases: Activision, October

activision.jpgConsider this a new regular section of Kotaku Australia - a rundown of upcoming release dates for games, focusing on one or more publishers.

Tracking down Oz dates for games can be tricky, so hopefully with Sweet Releases we can keep you abreast of this precious info, as well as delays and the like. For the inaugural post we have Activision and its plans for October. Hit the jump for the compilation.

Tony Hawk's Proving Ground

Due: 17 October 2007 Platforms: DS: $69.96, PS2: $79.95, Xbox 360: $109.95

Due: 31 October 2007 Platforms: PS3: $119.95, Wii: $99.65

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Due: 17 October 2007 Platforms: PS2: $49.95, Xbox 360: $89.95, Wii: $89.95, DS: $49.95, PC: $49.95, PSP: $49.95

MotoGP 07

Due: 24 October 2007 Platforms: PS2: $79.95

Comments

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    I don't know why we let these companies get away with stinging us $110-$120 for PS3 and 360 software, when the US is paying ~$65-70 AUD for the same stuff.

  • Lev Arris Guest

    @NEGATIVEZERO

    Excellent point. Same issue with PC software. Although steam does make things cheaper. I find that I won't hesitate to buy a game on steam, yet think twice about buying a game at retail.

    Although I guess before steam came along, I didn't know any better and was just paying for inflated prices anyway.

  • Andrew Low Guest

    Sweet Releases is a great feature idea. Now let me know about Assasin's Creed, Kane & Lynch and Army of Two local release dates.

