The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sweet Releases: Atari, October

Atari has just sent through its latest release schedule, and with it, the dates and RRPs for the publisher's October titles. Ones to watch out for are the expansion Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer, Praetorians (a "Best of" release) and for the anime fans, Naruto Ultimate Ninja 2.

As a special bonus, Eternal Sonata is dated for November 2 and will set you back $109.95.

All the details after the jump. All prices and dates are Australian, unless noted otherwise.

Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer

Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $49.95

Boxing Manager

Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $49.95

My Best Friends: Cats & Dogs

Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $49.95

Praetorians

Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $19.95

Naruto Ultimate Ninja 2

Due: October 26 Platforms: PS2: $69.95

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles