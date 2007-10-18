Sweet Releases: Atari, October

Atari has just sent through its latest release schedule, and with it, the dates and RRPs for the publisher's October titles. Ones to watch out for are the expansion Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer, Praetorians (a "Best of" release) and for the anime fans, Naruto Ultimate Ninja 2.
As a special bonus, Eternal Sonata is dated for November 2 and will set you back $109.95.
All the details after the jump. All prices and dates are Australian, unless noted otherwise.
Neverwinter Nights 2: Mask of the Betrayer
Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $49.95
Boxing Manager
Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $49.95
My Best Friends: Cats & Dogs
Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $49.95
Praetorians
Due: October 26 Platforms: PC: $19.95
Naruto Ultimate Ninja 2
Due: October 26 Platforms: PS2: $69.95
