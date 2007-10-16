The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Sweet Releases: Sierra, October

Another Sweet Releases, this time for Sierra's upcoming catalogue. Nothing massive for October (World in Conflict was pretty much the brand's showing for this period), but November and December should be packed with FEAR and Timeshift goodness.

FYI, all prices and dates are Australian.

Hit the jump for the list!

Crash of the Titans

Due: October 18 Platforms: PS2: $49.95, Xbox 360: $89.95, GBA: $49.95

Due: October 25 Platforms: DS: $59.95, Wii: $79.95

SWAT: Target Liberty

Due: October 25 Platforms: PSP: $69.95

