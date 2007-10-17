Target Lists 40GB PS3s At $US 399

I'm starting to suspect that Sony Computer Entertainment America has a new PLAYSTATION 3 model coming to the U.S. Rumors telegrammed to our offices indicate that Europe already has such a model, the Federal Communications Commission reports it has allegedly tested such a device, and now Target is listing a 40GB hard disk drive model in its database, photographic evidence provided by Gaming Bits. Target even lists the device as shipping with a copy of Spider-man 3, the shitty movie, on Blu-ray! Conspiracy? Or is Sony actually planning to release such a device?

Target says the mystery machine will be in stock on October 28, but a street date could come days later. Something's up, ladies and gentlemen, but only time will tell if these insane PS3 40GB rumours pan out. I, for one, am very suspicious.

