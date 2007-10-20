Target's GHIII PS2 Bundle

If you're one of the few PlayStation 2 stragglers who haven't already picked up a pair of Guitar Hero controllers via a previous installment of the game, you might want to hit up your local Target store on the 28th. They'll have a special exclusive Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock bundle available for the PS2, including the game and two specially designed guitar controllers, along with the standard guitar strap and sticker combo package. The whole deal runs for $US 109.99, which considering one guitar controller adds $US 40 to the game's retail price ends up saving you $US 20 or so if you purchased the whole shebang separately. Seeing as I already have four guitar controllers in my living room, I'll pass on this one, but it's a hell of a good deal all things considered.

Target Corp. Giving Fans More Reasons To Rock With Guitar HeroÂ® III: Legends Of Rock Bundle

Exclusive to Target This Holiday Season, PlayStation 2 Bundle Will Feature Game and Two Specially Designed Guitar Controllers

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - October 18, 2007 - Target, Activision, and RedOctane are teaming up to form a supergroup this holiday season with the release of Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock on Oct. 28. Aspiring shredders can head on into Target stores for an exclusive bundle that includes the game, two specially designed guitar controllers and a customisation kit full of guitar straps and stickers. The bundle will retail for $109.99. Curious gamers can get a sneak peek of the game at this week's E for All Expo in Los Angeles.

"Guitar Hero isn't just a game, it's a social and cultural phenomenon," said Troy Peterson, Senior Buyer at Target. "Our exclusive bundle gives fans a chance to hit the ground running right out of the box with two guitars and lets players take advantage of the new multiplayer features in Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock."

Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock will include explosive new content and features including a multiplayer action-inspired battle mode, grueling boss battles, a host of exclusive unlockable content and visually stunning rock venues. The third installment of the franchise is the biggest yet, including songs from such artists as Aerosmith, Guns N' Roses, The Killers, Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins, Beastie Boys, The Who and KISS. Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock, published by RedOctane and developed by Neversoft, is rated 'T' for Teen by the ESRB and will be available October 28, 2007. For more information about the Guitar Hero franchise, please visit this dedicated community site: www.guitarhero.com.