Granted, dressing up in funny costumes by yourself is fun. But it's so lonely and bittersweet. But cosplaying in a group, now that's almost as fun as a tickle party (and tickle parties are totally fun). Above the Team Fortress 2 Halloween cosplay. It's an orgy of amazing costumes! We're in awe. Costumes this Halloween [Steam via Rock, Paper, Shotgun]
Team Fortess 2 Group Cosplay Kicks Ass
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink