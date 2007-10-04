The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Team Fortress 2 Art Direction, Justified

medium_390774489_c4262dfcea_o.jpgOf all the things we would never make a developer Justify in fifteen seconds, it would be Valve's art direction for Team Fortress 2. The retro, phong shaded design is quirky and fun, and not to mention gorgeous to the eyes. But developer Robin Walker's explanation of the art style is interesting nonetheless, especially since the look is so disparate from what was originally imagined.

The earliest version of TF2 that you guys never got to play was this ultra-realistic... it looked a lot like Counter-Strike to a large degree. We wanted to do all these things, but realism fought us every step of the way. In a realistic game it's hard to justify why everything isn't just a bullet or an explosive, because at the end of the day, that's what kills people in the real world...

So the point I was trying to make was that we spent some time squirming under this art direction that we'd chosen too early. Later, when we started thinking about humour, we had a lot of fun with being free. We realised we could do that thing that we'd joked it would be fun to do. Well guess what? Now we can do it. Let's do it!

Let's see, art direction that provides genuinely funny humor that supports gameplay? Yes! Let's do it!

We're off to slip on a banana peel and dream about TF2. RPS Team Fortress 2 Interview - Part 2 [rock, paper, shotgun]

Comments

  • danpen Guest

    Can't wait for this game

    0
  • Mitch @Midda

    You don't need to wait, it's been available to play for weeks now, just pre-order Orange Box on Steam.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles